Advertisement

Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Enterprise

One person was critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Enterprise.
One person was critically injured after a motorcycle crash in Enterprise.(WTVY)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise police say one person was critically injured after a Saturday morning wreck.

Just before 10 a.m. police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of Bellwood Road and Boll Weevil Circle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. There were no injuries in the second vehicle.

The EPD traffic homicide unit is investigating. Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Geneva County
Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say

Latest News

Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing Enterprise man located
One person is dead after a fatal mobile home fire in the Clopton community in Henry County....
One dead after early morning fire in Henry County
Ariton man dies in Pike County crash
Ozark teen dead after crash in Dale County