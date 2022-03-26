Man critically injured in motorcycle wreck in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise police say one person was critically injured after a Saturday morning wreck.

Just before 10 a.m. police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of Bellwood Road and Boll Weevil Circle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. There were no injuries in the second vehicle.

The EPD traffic homicide unit is investigating. Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

