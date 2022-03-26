Advertisement

Dothan Rotary Club honors five special members

Dothan Rotarians honored for 50 or more years of membership pictured left to right are Ed...
Dothan Rotarians honored for 50 or more years of membership pictured left to right are Ed Marblestone with his wife, Roberta, Tom and Carolyn West, Ed Malone, Sam Wainwright, and Leslie Blumberg and his wife, Susan. Club President Susan Azar presented their awards on March 14, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 26, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Rotary Club honored its five longest serving members this month, all of them with at least 50 years of membership.

They were presented awards by club president Sheila Azar during the March 14 meeting.

Recipients and years they have been Dothan Rotarians:

Leslie Blumberg, 60

Sam Wainwright, 59

Ed Malone, 58

Tom West 56

Ed Marblestone 50

