Dothan Rotary Club honors five special members

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Rotary Club honored its five longest serving members this month, all of them with at least 50 years of membership.

They were presented awards by club president Sheila Azar during the March 14 meeting.

Recipients and years they have been Dothan Rotarians:

Leslie Blumberg, 60

Sam Wainwright, 59

Ed Malone, 58

Tom West 56

Ed Marblestone 50

