Beautiful Weekend

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Spring like weather pattern this week with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s and lows anywhere from lower 40s to middle 60s. Chance of showers and storms Thursday morning. Other than Thursday we will have sunny and dry weather this week.

TONIGHT – Mostly Clear. Low near 43°.  Winds W 5

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 74°. Winds NW 5

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 54°.  Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly cloudy.  Low: 48° High: 80°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83°

THR: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 65° High: 78° 80%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 78°

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

