United Gymstars Optional team competing at state

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In their first year as a team, 12 Optional gymnasts levels 6 through 10 at United Gymstars will be representing Dothan on the big stage this weekend in Foley, Ala.

These ladies have put in long hours each and every week this season to qualify for the state meet.

United Gymstars will compete against 33 other gyms from around the state.

The ladies looking to bring home some hardware and keep their season going by qualifying for regionals.

“We’ve been pretty excited about it,” said Level 7 gymnast Briana Milton. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs but we’ve been encouraging each other to not get scared and do our best, and help each other improve on skills to get less scared on them. So, that we are able to stick them and do a lot better.”

Level 10 gymnast Lanie Deloach added, “This year, I’d really love to make it to nationals because then that’s where all of the colleges will start looking at you, trying to recruit you and it really gives you a sense of accomplishment. So, this is really like go time.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.