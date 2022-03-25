Advertisement

Two arrested on multiple drug charges in Geneva County

(Slocomb Police Department)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop ended in a drug arrest, according to Slocomb Police.

Slocomb Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Monday, March 21, 2022, within the city limits of Slocomb for minor traffic infractions.

After approaching the vehicle, officers identified the driver as 46-year-old John Dubose and the passenger as 48-year-old Christy Sanders. Both occupants are from the Slocomb area.

Due to prior knowledge of the drivers’ involvement in narcotics, investigators said they requested K9 assistance.

According to SPD, a free air sniff and search was conducted after K9 assistance arrived on the scene.

SPD recovered glass smoking devices, scales, syringes, and several clear baggies located throughout the vehicle.

The K9 also found a small amount of a green leafy substance and an eye glass pouch containing an off-white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine located in a backpack, according to Slocomb Police.

Investigators said the total estimated weight of the off-white gram substance approximately 27 grams.

Dubose was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Sanders was arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

