Three Alabama men face charges in local burglary cases

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials tell us three young men from out of state allegedly went on a weekend-long crime spree in Panama City and other surrounding areas before being arrested.

More than 20 cars were burglarized in the Panama City area, all with one thing in common -- the vehicles were left unlocked. Panama City Police officials said they arrested these three men from Alabama. They said they stole a car in Mobile, and drove it to the Panama City area to commit crimes.

Now, officials are hoping to send a message.

“When we see a large amount of vehicle burglaries, it truly is dependent on A) what neighborhood they go to and B) the citizens that live in that neighborhood,” Panama City Police Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant Richard Thore said.

For The Enclave, Eagles Landing, and Aztec Villa apartment complexes, they were the targets of vehicle burglaries in the early hours Saturday morning.

“We started to identify through ring cameras and other devices, we started letting victims know they were victims of vehicle burglary before they even knew it,” said Thore.

And before they knew it, a variety of their belongings were gone.

“There was guns taken, there was property taken, and there was even a victim in one of our cases that had been a victim previously by leaving their car door unlocked,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said.

Investigators say there were at least a dozen vehicle burglaries in Panama City and six in the Lynn Haven area.

“Our say 15 and his (Ramie’s) six, that’s 21 vehicles. They probably pulled on 100 handles,” said Thore.

According to officials, the men were pulling on car door handles to find unlocked cars. Something they said can be a quick in and out process when no one is alerted.

“They’re going to hit the norms, anything that’s in plane sight, center console, glove box. How long does that take? 30 seconds they’re in your car and out of your car and moving on,” said Thore.

And less than 30 seconds is what officials say it can take to save this from happening to you.

“These are crimes that could have been prevented if someone would have taken the extra 10 or 15 seconds to lock their doors,” Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said.

That’s why officials say it’s important to lock your car doors... so these crimes don’t happen again.

“When you look at this crime, or these crimes that occurred, involving vehicle burglaries, they would not have happened had people locked their doors,” said Smith.

A simple step that can go a long way.

The men were identified as Rodricous Antonio Martin, 20, Shaughneysy Mingnon Brown, 19 and Carnell Andre Beard Jr., 19. All face multiple charges including armed burglary and grand theft auto.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.