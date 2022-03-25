Sunshine for Friday afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s around the area, a few clouds will hang around into the morning hours but this afternoon we will see sunshine and highs around 70s. The weekend will bring plenty of sunshine to the Wiregrass with highs staying in the 70s. Monday we will begin to warm back up still dry and sunny until Thursday when our next storm system will move through. This could very well bring us some strong to severe thunderstorms the timing right now looks to be midday on Thursday but this can and will change as we get closer so keep checking back.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 45°. Winds: NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 71°. Winds NW 10-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 48° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 65° High: 75° 70%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 73° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 56° High: 71° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 20 kts. Seas 4-5 ft

