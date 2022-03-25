Advertisement

Southeast Health unveils new automated lab system(Southeast Health News)
By Anthony Thomas and Press Release
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health Laboratory Services, along with officials from Beckman Coulter, cut the ribbon Friday on a new total laboratory robotic automation system that will enhance the Medical Center’s continued commitment to patient safety.

Laboratory services is pleased to continue its partnership with Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics leader, by implementing the DxA 5000 Total Lab Automation system.

“This automated system can greatly reduce the amount of manual time needed for pre-analytical and post-analytical testing,” said Tamara Myers, director of Southeast Health Laboratory Services. “It will free up our staff to concentrate on higher-value clinical testing procedures.”

The improved efficiency from the new system will also provide faster and consistent testing turnaround times. This will allow for quicker lab results positively impacting patient care and safety.

The Southeast Health Laboratory, which includes the main Medical Center Lab, the Medical Center Outpatient Lab and the Southeast Reference Lab, performs approximately 4,000 lab tests a day.

(Courtesy of Southeast Health News)

