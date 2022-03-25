PCS soccer hosting 2nd annual Forever Cup

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Providence Christian soccer programs are hosting their second annual Forever Cup on Saturday.

Boys and girls teams from Providence, Houston Academy and Dothan will all participate in the three games being played.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the local non-profit organization Fostering Hope.

Last year $2,000 was raised through the Forever Cup and Eagles head coach Paul Fripp is hoping to exceed that amount this year.

“We foster ourselves, so we know there’s a great need in our community,” said Fripp. “I just thought it was a great way that we, as four teams here at Providence, could come together to support something that’s really needed in our area.”

Saturday, March 26 game schedule:

4:00 p.m. - PCS JV girls vs HA

5:30 p.m. - PCS JV boys vs Dothan

7:15 p.m. - PCS Varsity boys vs Dothan

