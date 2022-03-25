NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal Bay Minette plane accident

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Transportation Board has released a preliminary report on the recent fatal accident involving a single-engine aircraft at the Bay Minette Airport.

That March 11 accident resulted in the death of commercial pilot Robert Doyle Hickman of Mobile. He was killed when the aircraft ran off the end of a runway.

According to a family member, the pilot purchased the airplane about six months prior to the accident and had not flown it previously.

The NTSB preliminary report states that Hickman departed his residence in Mobile about 12:30 a.m. on the morning of the accident and traveled to Bay Minette Municipal Airport to run the airplane’s engine and taxi around the airport property. At 1:09 p.m. that day the crew of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter conducting a training flight observed an airplane inverted west of the taxiway leading to runway 8.

The flight crew contacted Mobile Approach Control, with officials there contacting local law enforcement.

The airplane was found inverted in grass, 130 feet from the west end of the taxiway, the preliminary report states. It states also that tire marks consistent with left and right main landing gear tire braking were observed on the asphalt taxiway for 20 feet up to the edge of the taxiway.

The top surface of the plane’s right wing was separated from the bottom surface near the wing tip, according to the preliminary report. The left wing was impact damaged near the wing tip. The fuselage cabin roof was crushed near the sliding canopy frame and the rudder tip was crushed consistent with impact damage.

The preliminary report states that the engine showed signs of impact damage, and the engine mounts were broken. The caster nosewheel and strut separated from the airplane and were located about 20 feet east between the airplane and taxiway.

All engine structural components, fuselage and flight control surfaces were accounted for at the accident site. The report goes on to state that flight control continuity was confirmed from all flight control surfaces to the cockpit. Steering control continuity was confirmed.

The NTSB said in the preliminary report that the engine was removed from the airframe and the propeller was rotated. Compression was attained on all four cylinders. Both right and left wheel brakes were manually operated while applying brake pressure at the rudder pedals, both brakes functioned normally. Fuel was observed while disassembling the fuel line from the engine and near the wing fuel vent.

According to Federal Aviation Administration airmen records, the pilot held a commercial pilot certificate with ratings for airplane single-engine land, airplane multiengine land and instrument airplane, the preliminary report states.

The airplane was retained for further examination.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.