Advertisement

Missing and endangered Enterprise man

Missing and endangered Enterprise man
Missing and endangered Enterprise man(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Matthew W Garver. Mr. Garver is a 34 year old white male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen on March 24, 2022 at approximately 4:00am wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt in Enterprise, AL. Garver is believed to be driving a black 1994 Toyota Supra bearing NM tag number 277SCZ.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Matthew W Garver, please contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Darin Starr photo.
Man charged with killing Alabama teacher pleads not guilty
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
Jesse Taylor
Fire medic charged with painkiller theft not qualified for diversion program
DCSO Investigators have charged inmate Chad Brogden with two counts of Attempted Murder.
Jury convicts man of murdering his mom, dismembering body
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death
Family speaks out about 12-year-old Eufaula boy’s death

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
News 4 This Morning - Jon Decker live from Brussels
WTVY News 4 White House Correspondent Jon Decker live from Brussels, Belgium
More than 20 cars were burglarized in the Panama City area, all with one thing in common -- the...
Three Alabama men face charges in local burglary cases
Experts said it’s hard to predict when gas prices will start to fall again, so it’s time to...
Mechanics seeing increase in car tune ups to help improve gas mileage