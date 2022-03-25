Advertisement

ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others

Sheriff said he wasn’t aware of the decision, and it wasn’t expected.
(WBRC-TV)
By Associated Press and WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal immigration authorities announced that they’ll stop housing detainees at an Alabama jail with a history of problems and will limit the use of three other detention centers.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the decisions announced Friday reinforce a commitment by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to review detention facilities to determine whether they are humane, meet applicable standards and are a responsible use of funding. ICE says it will stop using the Etowah County Jail in Gadsden, Alabama.

The agency said it will also limit its use of the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida; the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, Louisiana; and the Alamance County Detention Facility in Graham, North Carolina.

WBRC spoke to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon W. Horton. Sheriff said he wasn’t aware of the decision, and it wasn’t expected.

Sheriff Horton has been in office since 2019. He said the center has passed all inspections since then. Horton also said they are currently housing ICE detainees and expect more next week.

