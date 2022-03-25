Gorgeous Weekend Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Fabulous spring weather is moving in for the weekend! We’ll see cool nights in the 40s, but sunny days in the lower 70s. Much warmer air arrives for next week, with showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 45°. Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 43°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 74° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

THU: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 65° High: 78° 80%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 78° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

