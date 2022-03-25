Advertisement

Gorgeous Weekend Ahead!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Fabulous spring weather is moving in for the weekend! We’ll see cool nights in the 40s, but sunny days in the lower 70s. Much warmer air arrives for next week, with showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

TONIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 45°.  Winds light WNW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 71°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 43°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 74° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 48° High: 80° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

THU: Showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 65° High: 78° 80%

FRI: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 53° High: 78° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Darin Starr photo.
Man charged with killing Alabama teacher pleads not guilty
Hopewell police said seven children are being treated at the hospital after taking what is...
Police: 7 kids hospitalized for suspected drug overdoses
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Jesse Taylor
Fire medic charged with painkiller theft not qualified for diversion program
DCSO Investigators have charged inmate Chad Brogden with two counts of Attempted Murder.
Jury convicts man of murdering his mom, dismembering body

Latest News

President Bush walks towards Air Force One for a trip to Enterprise, Ala. and Americus, Ga.,...
Enterprise Tornado
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-25-22
Sunshine for Friday afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-25-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 03-25-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast March 24, 2022