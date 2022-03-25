Advertisement

Father arrested for killing son’s accused murderer, police say

By Mykal Vincent and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A father in New Orleans shot and killed his son’s accused murderer in a “street justice” killing on Wednesday, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the father, 46-year-old Bokio Johnson, shot and killed Hollis Carter, 21, while Carter was heading to court for the March 2021 slaying of Caleb Johnson, 18, and Breyiana Brown, 25.

Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.(NOPD)

An obituary page for Caleb Johnson lists Bokio Johnson as his father.

Police said Bokio Johnson shot Carter in the head Wednesday, killing him, and shot Carter’s mother, who was injured.

Bokio Johnson was arrested and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.

Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed March 28, 2021.
Caleb Johnson, 18, a senior at Edna Karr High School, was shot and killed March 28, 2021.(WVUE FOX 8)

Carter was out on bond despite facing two second-degree murder charges for the March 28, 2021 deaths of Caleb Johnson and Brown. Detectives said they believe Carter shot and killed the pair during a gun sale gone wrong.

