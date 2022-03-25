Advertisement

Enterprise unveils new disc golf course

The 18-hole course is one of the most versatile in the state.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A year and a half project is finally complete as Enterprise Parks and Recreation opened their 18-hole disc golf course today.

“We’re excited to be able to get this course opened, get it official where everyone can come out and play and enjoy and it’s going to be a good thing for Enterprise,” said Enterprise Parks and Recreation Director Billy Powell. “We have a lot of future opportunities that we want to do as far as playing the game of disc golf out here.”

Although this course was just unveiled, a few were able to give it an early test run.

“People are coming from Dothan, Panama City, Pensacola, we had a pro player come up from Pensacola to play the course,” said course designer Todd Walz.

As for the course?

It is one of the most versatile in the state.

Walz added, “This course has about 400 feet of elevation change throughout the one through 18. So, some you’ll go up 35 feet and then you’ll go back down 35 feet. You’ve got water, you’ve got woods you’ve got open, you’ve got everything that’s going to challenge any player, whether you’re a new player or an experienced player.”

Walz hopes to keep growing the sport and using this course to do so.

“You can play it on your own during a lunch break, you can play it with friends, you can play it with family, it’s really easy to pick up, it’s very addictive,” said Walz.

Just a day after the ribbon cutting the course will be host to its first tournament.

“We’re excited about this tournament it will be the first one for out here and this tournament is actually just going to give us an opportunity to showcase the parts about it,” said Powell. “Also, hopefully to bring more tournaments to Enterprise.”

The tournament will have more than 80 participants, and there will also be a sanctioned tournament in June which will bring in pro level players.

