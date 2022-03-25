Advertisement

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity receives donation from MacKenzie Scott

The Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity currently has five home building projects in the works.
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The affordable housing crisis isn’t going away, but Habitat for Humanity is doing its part to help as many people as it can.

“Habitat for Humanity builds homes for families in communities,” Executive Director for Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Carmen Smith said. “It’s a hand up, it’s not a handout.”

A recent $436 million donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is furthering that mission. Only 84 Habitat affiliates received a portion of this money, and the local Chipola Area affiliate was one.

“We are incredibly blessed by the MacKenzie Scott donation,” Smith said. “We will do our very best to steward, there again, every penny of the donation.”

Some of the money from the donation could go towards the Gillis Ridge property in Marianna, which is one of five projects Habitat for Humanity is working on now.

Habitat officials say they’ve had the Gillis Ridge property in Marianna since the early 2000s, and now they’re getting ready to put some homes on the lot.

“It will be seven single-family homes constructed here, the infrastructure is going in this year, hopefully, to be completed by the end of the year,” Smith said.

They have four other projects in the works as well.

“Of course the Chipola street development of four homes, we have a single build going on right now in Grand Ridge, we also have a single build going on in the city of Chipley,” Smith said. “We are also in the development stages of a nine home development in the city of Chipley, as well.”

Although they don’t know exactly what the MacKenzie Scott donation will go towards, they say they’re thankful for it.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity, visit https://www.habitat.org/.

