Britt, Brooks eye Durant in Senate race

Poll released this week puts Durant first, and Brooks falling to distant third.
The Alabama Republican race is heating up.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville) believes he remains a viable candidate in the U.S. Senate race despite former President Donald Trump turning on him and a poll showing he has fallen to third place, after once the runaway favorite.

“We are confident if we get out to the American people and, specifically, the people of Alabama, the contrast between me and my opposition we will prevail,” Brooks told News 4 on Thursday in Dothan.

As the Republican campaign winds down, Brooks is stepping up criticism of his opponents, calling Mike Durant liberal and Katie Britt a special interest puppet.

He claims donations from special interest groups are financing what Brooks calls Britt’s “vicious and false” television advertisements.

Britt denied that accusation as she and Brooks spoke to Houston County Republican Women.

“We are running ads on what I stand for. I stand for strong Christian conservative values. I want voters to know that I want to represent hard working Alabamians,” Britt reacted.

Despite their widening political divide, she and Brooks share something in common---finding a way to slow Mike Durant’s momentum.

A Gray TV/AL Daily News poll conducted by Cygnal, and released this week, shows Durant favored by 35 percent of likely voters.

Britt is second with 28 percent, 16 percent chose Brooks, while 14 percent of those surveyed are undecided.

The poll has a margin error or plus or minus four percent.

“I believe when the voters understand how truly liberal (Durant) is then there is an adverse reaction,” Brooks said.

He said Durant is still in what he describes as the honeymoon phase of the campaign.

Brooks this week lost the endorsement of President Trump he had received for what Brooks describes as his refusal to work to overturn 2020 election results, even months after Congress certified President Biden’s victory.

For Britt, things are better.

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby is about to pour up to $6 million into a PAC supporting Britt, his former chief-of-staff and longtime friend.

“I am honored to have his support and I am going to continue working hard to win the support of every Alabamian,” Britt said.

The primary is May 24, with an almost certain runoff to follow a few weeks later.

.

Durant did not attend.

