Jury convicts man of murdering his mom, dismembering body

By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County jury Thursday afternoon took only about a half hour to find Chad Brogdon guilty of murder and corpse abuse.

He had been charged with murdering his mother, dismembering her body, and then burning her remains in 2019.

“The puzzle will be clear, and you will have no reasonable doubt (of his guilt),” District Attorney Kirke Adams predicted of the trial’s outcome during his opening arguments Monday.

Investigators believe Brogdon after killing his mother, 58-year old Penny Newton, he drove remains 20 miles before setting the car on fire with those remains inside.

He also faces charges in an unrelated case where a Dale County corrections officer and inmate were attacked.

Brogdon, who faces life in prison, will be sentenced May 12.

