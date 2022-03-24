Advertisement

One Dothan hospital hits zero COVID-19 inpatients

The front of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.
The front of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It is a day many hospitals are hoping for. Here in Dothan, that day has finally arrived for Flowers Hospital.

As of 10:26pm Wednesday night Flowers Hospital officially has zero COVID-19 inpatient cases. A number the hospital has not seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

Flowers Hospital has seen inpatient numbers as high as 87.

CEO, Jeff Brannon, says this wouldn’t have been accomplished without everyone doing their part..

“Well, I think that people have done a good job of one getting vaccinated two taking better care of themselves wearing the masks I think good hand washing I think we as a society have gotten better at those things so that in itself will help us on a go forward basis,” said Jeff Brannon - CEO, Flowers Hospital.

Brannon says that while this is an exciting number to see, everyone still needs to be cautions.

Also for those who may have been putting off needed wellness checks, Brannon says you are safe to begin scheduling those appointments now.

