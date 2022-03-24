A nice looking Thursday

SYNOPSIS – Temperatures are in the 50s to start off this morning, as we head into the afternoon we will only see them warm into the upper 60s for highs today. Tomorrow and into the weekend we will see plenty of sunshine, highs will be in the lower 70s. Heading into next week we will begin to warm up once again with highs heading into the lower 80s. We will have to watch Thursday and Friday of next week for our next storm system that could bring severe storms back to the south. This is still a week away so keep check back as we get closer and have more information on the chances.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 46°. Winds: SW 5 mph 10%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 71°. Winds W 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 64° High: 76° 40%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 58° High: 80° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 15 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

