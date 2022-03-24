News4 Now: What’s Going On
Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4′s Kinsley Centers takes a look at what's going on in the community.
Watch in the attached live stream at 11:00 a.m.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of March 24, 2022
- AARP Tax-Aid: FREE Tax Help! | Thursday, Mar. 24th
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, Mar. 24th
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, Mar. 25th
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, Mar. 25th
- Studio Class: Comic Book Making | Saturday, Mar. 26th
- Plus a Horse Barrel Race, Farmers Market, Soccer Tournament, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
