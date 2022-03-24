Advertisement

March 30 will be “Doctors Day” in Alabama

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is honoring the physicians who care for Alabamians by declaring March 30 as “Doctors Day”.

There are 17,000 physicians licensed to practice in Alabama and Gov. Ivey emphasized the impact they have in the state.

“We are especially grateful that Alabama physicians have risen to the challenge of combatting the coronavirus pandemic, often at great personal risk and sacrifice, with compassionate care for the suffering,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

With the announcement, officials from the Medical Association of the State of Alabama thanked Gov. Ivey for the recognition.

“Alabama’s physicians are honored to serve our fellow citizens during some of the most critical moments of their lives,” President of the Medical Association Aruna Arora, M.D., said in a statement. “Being a physician is a calling to help and heal people, and I want to express my appreciation for my fellow physicians throughout Alabama for all the work they do. We are involved not only in the physical health of our patients but also in their overall wellness and the well-being of our communities.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Dothan resident William Shane Parker was found guilty in the murder of Raul Guillen.
Porn star: Houston County man is a killer
Train crashes into car in Dale County, person injured
Train crashes into car in Dale County, person injured
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff’s Department receives grant from Gov. Ivey
Exercise - courtesy of MGN
100 Alabama Miles Challenge kicks off Saturday
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies against confirmation of federal judge Ketanji...
Alabama AG Steve Marshall testifies at Jackson SCOTUS nomination hearing
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse...
Alabama AG refuses to say Biden is 'duly elected'
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide