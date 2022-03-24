Advertisement

Man falls to his death at Hawaii hotel while trying to climb from one balcony to another, police say

A man fell to his death from a balcony at the Sheraton Waikiki on Tuesday.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii said a man fell to his death from a hotel balcony Tuesday.

Investigators said the 39-year-old tourist, who was visiting Honolulu from Southern California, was trying to climb from the balcony of his hotel room to the neighboring room where his friend was staying. He ended up falling in the process.

Officials said it happened around 4 a.m. at the Sheraton Waikiki, and his body was later found on the pool deck.

Additional details have not been released.

