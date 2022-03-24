Advertisement

Man charged with killing Alabama teacher pleads not guilty

Darin Starr and his brother, Jason Starr, are accused of conspiring to murder Jason’s former wife, an Enterprise teacher.
Darin Starr photo.
Darin Starr photo.(USDOJ)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -A man accused of conspiring to kill his former sister-in-law has pleaded not guilty.

Darin Starr also waived a detention hearing on Wednesday, meaning he will remain jailed as he awaits trial on a federal murder indictment.

Darin Starr and his brother Jason Starr are accused of murdering Jason’s former wife, shot at her Coffee County home in 2017.

An indictment issued in Montgomery alleges Jason gave his brother a motorcycle and cash to kill Sara Starr, an Enterprise elementary school teacher.

The couple, parents to four children, had been involved in a bitterly contested divorce and a judge ordered Jason Starr to pay about $2500 per month in spousal and child support a few days before Sara Starr died.

While Darin Starr, who is from Texas, remains jailed, Jason Star is free on his personal recognizance.

