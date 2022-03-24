Advertisement

Governor Ivey awards equipment grants to five local law enforcement agencies

Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address on Jan. 11, 2022.
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $115,761 to help five law enforcement agencies in Alabama purchase new or update existing equipment.

“It’s important for local law enforcement to keep equipment up-to-date as it helps them be better prepared for what they may face on any given day as they protect and serve our communities,” said Governor Ivey. “I am pleased to assist these police departments and sheriffs’ offices in their efforts to keep their officers and communities safe.”

The city of Lake View in Tuscaloosa County is using $24,000 to purchase cameras for the Lake View Police Department’s patrol units, officers and for use within the police department.

The city of Attalla in Etowah County is using $24,000 to purchase equipment for the Attalla Police Department, including a new cargo trailer to store crime scene investigation equipment, laptops for patrol cars and stop spike strips to stop high-speed pursuits.

The Henry County Commission is using $24,000 to purchase and replace Tasers for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and detention facility. The Tasers will allow patrol and detention deputies to deescalate a situation without the need for lethal force and reduce injuries for all parties involved, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

With $23,471 in grant funds, the Winston County Commission will purchase new Tasers and speed detection radars for patrol vehicles for the Winston County Sheriff’s Office. These will increase deputies’ ability to subvert potentially dangerous situations and to reduce speed-related crashes.

A $20,290 grant to the town of McKenzie in Butler County will outfit a new police vehicle and replace outdated laptop computers for the McKenzie Police Department.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.

“ADECA is pleased to support Governor Ivey’s efforts to continue assisting the police officers and sheriff’s deputies of these cities and counties as they continue keeping our communities safe,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell.

