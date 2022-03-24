Fire medic charged with painkiller theft not qualified for diversion program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -During his 15 years with the Dothan Fire Department Jesse Taylor had only one disciplinary incident, a minor one according to city personnel records.

Taylor, a fire medic, is now staring at prison if he is convicted of stealing Fentanyl, a potent pain killer, from the department.

Arrested Tuesday, he faces two charges, Theft and Trafficking 42 vials of Fentanyl, a drug the department uses in emergency medical situations.

The trafficking allegation presents Taylor’s biggest legal challenge. Because that charge is a Class A felony, he does not qualify for pretrial diversion that keeps convictions off records of some first-time offenders.

Not only is he ineligible for that program, he could be imprisoned despite no other criminal history, said judicial officials familiar with the process but reluctant to speak publicly about specific cases.

Dothan attorney Adam Parker, a former prosecutor, has been appointed to represent Taylor, who told a judge he has no income other than from his fire medic job.

He has been terminated from the department where he worked since 2007, but can appeal that decision to the city’s personnel board.

