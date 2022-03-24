Advertisement

Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the Hathaway Bridge. They believe this death is connected to another in Bay County.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 3/24/22: This investigation remains ongoing, but investigators say evidence shows this was a murder-suicide.

They believe the man found in the vehicle, identified as David Haram, killed the victim before posting on social media and then taking his own life.

The family of the victim has, under Marsy’s Law, requested the identity of the victim be withheld from release. Marsy’s Law was passed in 2018 and aims to ensure victims and their families have true equality under the law by guaranteeing them fair treatment in court.

Two deaths in Bay County could be connected, according to deputies.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were notified Wednesday morning of a social media post that held information about a possible crime.

Investigators say around 7 a.m. a body was found inside a vehicle on the south side of the west end of the Hathaway Bridge at a boat ramp. They say the body had a gunshot wound that could have been self-inflicted.

They say shortly after this call, another body was found at a home in Bay County.

Deputies believe the deaths are connected. The identification of the bodies is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Dothan resident William Shane Parker was found guilty in the murder of Raul Guillen.
Porn star: Houston County man is a killer
Train crashes into car in Dale County, person injured
Train crashes into car in Dale County, person injured
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula
Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff’s Department receives grant from Gov. Ivey
Exercise - courtesy of MGN
100 Alabama Miles Challenge kicks off Saturday
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall testifies against confirmation of federal judge Ketanji...
Alabama AG Steve Marshall testifies at Jackson SCOTUS nomination hearing
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall responds to the question from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse...
Alabama AG refuses to say Biden is 'duly elected'