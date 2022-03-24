Advertisement

100 Alabama Miles Challenge kicks off Saturday

Exercise - courtesy of MGN(MGN)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALABAMA (WTVY) - The Alabama Department of Public Health and its partners are preparing to kick off the 2022 season of the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge. This virtual challenge will begin Saturday, March 26.

This is a free statewide public program with the mission to inspire all Alabamians to be active, go explore and connect with others by getting 100 miles of physical activity each year. Participants can walk, run, hike, bike, swim, paddle, ride or roll to their 100-mile goal anywhere.

Here is a list of longtime partners of this challenge: The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, Alabama Trails Commission, Alabama Trails Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, Lakeshore Foundation, Governor’s Commission on Physical Fitness and Sports, Jefferson County Department of Health, AARP, ADPH and Alabama Obesity Task Force.

These organizations have designed the 100 Alabama Miles program to support public health and to enhance economic development through recreational tourism, according to the ADPH.

The ADPH states organizers encourage Alabamians to visit the state’s remarkable parks, nature preserves and rivers with their friends and family. Those who participate will track their miles via Strava, which automatically tracks miles through wearable devices or by using the mobile app.

“Partnering with Strava makes participating in the 100 Alabama Miles Challenge easier for anyone looking to get active in 2022,” said Brian Rushing, the program’s coordinator and director of economic development initiatives at The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development. “Using your Fitbit, Apple Watch or even your smartphone, you will be able to capture and log your 100 Alabama Miles seamlessly as you explore our beautiful state.”

Participants can earn electronic badges for millstones they reach and places they visit. They can also create teams and compete with others who are taking part in the challenge. Those completing the challenge in 2022 will receive coupons for purchases at partnering outdoor retailers.

This will be the states fifth year with over 174,000 miles logged by participants since the beginning.

Click here to register for the challenge. 

