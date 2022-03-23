Video shows large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A FOX10 News viewer captured video of the large tornado that touched down in Baldwin County late Tuesday night.

Blake Salter said he was at home in Foley when he heard the winds pick up. After it calmed down, he went to the front porch and saw the tornado moving to the northeast.

The tornado was on the ground around 11 p.m. according to the National Weather Service. As of 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, we have not received word of major damage or injuries.

FOX10 News has crews in Baldwin County and we’ll have updates throughout the night and into our morning newsca

Blake Salter shot this video from Foley as a tornado moved through Baldwin County on March 22, 2022.

