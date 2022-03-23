Advertisement

Train crashes into car in Dale County, person injured

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person has been injured after a train crashed into a vehicle in Dale County, according to reports.

Dale County dispatchers received a call shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday that a vehicle was overturned and that a person could be trapped inside.

Reports say first responders with South Dale EMS and Dothan Fire Dept. assisted in the crash.

It’s being reported that airlift for the victim was requested. However, unable to do so as the Wiregrass has been experiencing different weather patterns throughout the day.

The victim was transported to Southeast Health Medical Center. The identity of the victim and severity of their injuries is unknown currently.

