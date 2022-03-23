Advertisement

Tips on how to get out of living paycheck to paycheck

Tips on how to get out of living paycheck to paycheck
Tips on how to get out of living paycheck to paycheck(Tips on how to get out of living paycheck to paycheck)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As inflation is rising by eight to nine percent, many Americans are finding themselves in a position they may have never been in before, living paycheck to paycheck.

61 percent of Americans have found themselves living paycheck to paycheck.

“They look down and they’re telling me I can’t believe i spend so much money doing this,” said Marc Hall - financial adviser.

The COVID-19 pandemic being a large cause, with people losing income or turning to their savings. Now they’re wondering “where do I start?”.

“Go back and look at what exactly are you spending money on because if it’s a tight time you may be looking for time of temporary sacrifice,” said Hall.

Prioritizing what is most important, mortgage, food and utilities.

“If you’re looking down and your cable internet bill is still something very large look at bringing back from that whether it’s cutting the cord whether it’s looking at it saying i don’t need that tier right now you’re talking 10, 15 20 bucks in a few different places a month you’ve created 100 to 200 dollars of cash flow that goes a long way,” said Hall.

Or looking at a budget that is doable for you. One idea the 50-30-20 budget, this is applying 50 percent of your take home to pay to needs – things like rent mortgage food. 30 percent towards wants, like going out to eat dinner and 20 percent towards debt payments and savings.

“It helps give you some built in cushion so that if you do suddenly face an unexpected expense you can turn to that savings that you’ve built up for example to cover it,” said Kimberly Palmer - Nerd Wallet.

And as inflation continues to be an issue we see – incomes are not rising as quickly creating the difficultly for some to catch up.

“What it comes down to is finding a budget that you can stick with and that works for you because the most important thing is that whatever your income is you need to be spending less than that in order not to get behind,” said Palmer.

You can also look into payment plans, many utility companies are offering this to help their customers still make their payments.

Another good resource you can use is the wiregrass 211. If you find yourself in a tough situation the 211 can help you find the help you need through this list of resources.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Jesse Taylor
Dothan police make arrest in DFD fentanyl heist
Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
36-year-old Dothan resident William Shane Parker was found guilty in the murder of Raul Guillen.
Porn star: Houston County man is a killer
Wiregrass man ejected in car crash on road to recovery
WTVY Severe Weather
Severe weather possible overnight

Latest News

Dothan Eagle’s Jon Johnson named ASWA Legend
Dothan Eagle’s Jon Johnson named ASWA Legend
Grocery store inflation
High grocery store prices impact lower- and middle-class families
WOW Varsity
Businesses looking to hire can still sign up for “WOW Varsity”
Lydia Plant
Enterprise girl named Girl Scout Cookie Program top seller