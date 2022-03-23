Tips on how to get out of living paycheck to paycheck

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As inflation is rising by eight to nine percent, many Americans are finding themselves in a position they may have never been in before, living paycheck to paycheck.

61 percent of Americans have found themselves living paycheck to paycheck.

“They look down and they’re telling me I can’t believe i spend so much money doing this,” said Marc Hall - financial adviser.

The COVID-19 pandemic being a large cause, with people losing income or turning to their savings. Now they’re wondering “where do I start?”.

“Go back and look at what exactly are you spending money on because if it’s a tight time you may be looking for time of temporary sacrifice,” said Hall.

Prioritizing what is most important, mortgage, food and utilities.

“If you’re looking down and your cable internet bill is still something very large look at bringing back from that whether it’s cutting the cord whether it’s looking at it saying i don’t need that tier right now you’re talking 10, 15 20 bucks in a few different places a month you’ve created 100 to 200 dollars of cash flow that goes a long way,” said Hall.

Or looking at a budget that is doable for you. One idea the 50-30-20 budget, this is applying 50 percent of your take home to pay to needs – things like rent mortgage food. 30 percent towards wants, like going out to eat dinner and 20 percent towards debt payments and savings.

“It helps give you some built in cushion so that if you do suddenly face an unexpected expense you can turn to that savings that you’ve built up for example to cover it,” said Kimberly Palmer - Nerd Wallet.

And as inflation continues to be an issue we see – incomes are not rising as quickly creating the difficultly for some to catch up.

“What it comes down to is finding a budget that you can stick with and that works for you because the most important thing is that whatever your income is you need to be spending less than that in order not to get behind,” said Palmer.

You can also look into payment plans, many utility companies are offering this to help their customers still make their payments.

Another good resource you can use is the wiregrass 211. If you find yourself in a tough situation the 211 can help you find the help you need through this list of resources.

