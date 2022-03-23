Advertisement

Severe weather possible overnight

By Stephen Crews
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe weather is possible overnight for the viewing area. Meteorologist Amber Kulick and Emily Acton will be monitoring our threat all night.

They will provide updates on WTVY.com and the WTVY Facebook page as needed.

Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings overnight including the 4Warn weather app and the New4 app.

Make sure that your phone is not silenced for the apps.

In addition, make sure you know where to go in the event a tornado warning is issued.

