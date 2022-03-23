Porn star: Houston County man is a killer

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Houston County man received life in prison on Tuesday for his role in a bizarre murder.

William Shane Parker becomes the third person convicted in Raul Guillen’s death.

Another is Parker’s former girlfriend Lauren Wambles, a porn star who testified against Parker this week in Bonifay.

Parker was the accused shooter of Gillen, a Marianna resident who became the target of a massive multi-state manhunt after he vanished on Independence Day 2020.

Not until seven weeks later did investigators discover his body buried in a shallow makeshift grave.

Investigators believe Parker masterminded the crime.

Wambles identified Parker as the trigger man during this week’s trial, testimony Parker refuted.

Parker told jurors he confessed to shooting Guillen only because of his affection for Wambles, a porn star known professionally as Aubrey Gold.

I know that I could do time, Lauren could not, so I said that I killed Raul,” Parker testified.

Wambles is serving 10 years and Jeremie Peters, the third person charged, is in prison for 20 years.

Parker’s life sentence is without chance for parole.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

