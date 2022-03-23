Advertisement

People rescued, homes damaged in Moundville

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - People were rescued from their homes and about 20 homes were damaged in the Moundville area Tuesday, according to Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden.

Weeded said Tuesday night, March 22, 2022, numerous people were trapped in their homes by trees, but all were rescued and they are okay.

Weeden said several roads were blocked, but Hale County EMA crews cleared trees across the county. Some roads are still littered with debris, including Highway 69.

The storms affected West Alabama in Tuscaloosa and Hale counties Tuesday night.

