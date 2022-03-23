Looking quiet for the rest of the day

SYNOPSIS – A very warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, we will watch the line of showers and storms making the way into the Wiregrass this morning we still have a chance of seeing some strong to severe storms over the next few hours. After this morning the rest of the day looks nice with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s. The rest of the week looks great with highs in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. The weekend will be more of the same quiet with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will start to warm up by the start of next week.

TODAY – Storms in the AM, partly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds S 10-15 mph 90%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds: NW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 70°. Winds NW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 68° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 83° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, showers and storms. Low: 65° High: 86° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 20-30 kts. Seas 6-8 ft

