Lingering Cloudiness, But Drier

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Drier weather is on the way to the Wiregrass, but we’ll see some lingering cloudiness at times Thursday and Thursday night. Sun follows for Friday and the weekend, with tranquil weather through early next week. Our next storm system, which may bring severe weather to the South again, looks on track for next Wednesday night or Thursday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower southeast. Low near 50°.  Winds SW/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray sprinkle. Low near 46°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny.  Low: 46° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

WTVY Severe Weather
Severe weather possible overnight

