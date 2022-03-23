Lingering Cloudiness, But Drier

SYNOPSIS – Drier weather is on the way to the Wiregrass, but we’ll see some lingering cloudiness at times Thursday and Thursday night. Sun follows for Friday and the weekend, with tranquil weather through early next week. Our next storm system, which may bring severe weather to the South again, looks on track for next Wednesday night or Thursday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray shower southeast. Low near 50°. Winds SW/NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a stray sprinkle. Low near 46°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 53° High: 83° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/W at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.