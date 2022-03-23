Advertisement

Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them then described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body.

On Tuesday, a judge also rejected defense lawyers’ requests that the media be excluded from a hearing later this week at which the teens will seek to be tried in the juvenile system rather than in adult court.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16, are charged with murder in the death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber.

Her body was found Nov. 3. Court documents indicate Graber was found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties

According to KCRG, Graber had more than 15 years of experience in the classroom. She most recently taught Spanish at Fairfield High School where she’d worked since 2012.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KCRG contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jesse Taylor
Dothan police make arrest in DFD fentanyl heist
Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
36-year-old Dothan resident William Shane Parker was found guilty in the murder of Raul Guillen.
Porn star: Houston County man is a killer
Wiregrass man ejected in car crash on road to recovery
WTVY Severe Weather
Severe weather possible overnight

Latest News

The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec
Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
A workplace shooting in Chicago Tuesday left one victim and the shooter dead and another victim...
Man kills boss, shoots coworker before taking his own life at Chicago office complex, police say
FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff, shows Ty Garbin. Garbin testified...
Witness: Whitmer kidnapping aimed at stopping Biden win