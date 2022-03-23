High grocery store prices impact lower- and middle-class families

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Keeping the shelves consistently stocked at one local store isn’t their biggest issue - it’s having to bump up the product’s pricing.

“We would like for the price to be as cheap as it possibly can, but with the way the market is right now, if they go up, we have to go up,” explains Jai Freeman, Owner of Hometown Food Center. “We haven’t changed our gross-profit margins at all.”

For lower- and middle-class families, it’s a challenge.

“It’s always been difficult, but even more difficult nowadays,” says Terri Baker, Consumer. “With gas prices, it’s sometimes like well, do you fill up the tank, or do you get this thing, this item.”

Many customers are finding themselves switching to more cost-efficient products.

Baker continues, “We’ve swapped a lot of brands for the cheaper things, or not getting as many things.”

“We buy more store brands, more generics that we have in the past, but even those have gone up,” expresses Shawn Weed, Consumer.

Concerned about people’s ability to pay for groceries.

“I have elderly parents,” says Weed. “I have my mom, she’s single, she’s by herself, she’s on Social Security. It’s been very difficult for her.”

Hoping the price tags start to trend in the right direction.

Store owner Jai Freeman tells News 4 he’s thankful for his understanding customers during these challenging times.

