Dothan Eagle’s Jon Johnson named ASWA Legend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - From an early age Alabama native Jon Johnson knew he wanted to be a professional sports writer.

“I loved newspaper, I loved sports, said Johnson. “I knew I wasn’t going to be big enough to play you know college or professional sports, so I really geared myself toward doing that. I got involved with the high school newspaper when I got to Gadsden High, and then when I got to college, I got involved with the school newspaper there. You know, it’s just something that when I actually went to college that’s why I went, because I wanted to be a sports writer.”

Johnson began his journalism career right here in the Circle City in 1985 at the Dothan Eagle, where he has been the sports editor now for over 30 years.

“I think I realized I wanted to be at a newspaper this size, at a town this size because you get to do a little bit of everything and you can be a part of the community and I really liked that,” added Johnson. “I wanted to try to make a difference and hopefully I’ve done that.”

And he has.

Johnson’s passion and dedication to his craft has not gone unnoticed.

He was recently selected as one of the 50 legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

“It is very humbling, it really is because you know you just get into the business because you love it,” he said. “Then as the years go on you develop the friendships and you know, I’ve been able to cover lots of things. I can honestly say coming into work today I look forward to it and that’s a lot to be said about enjoying your work.”

While he now has the title of ‘legend’ by his name, Johnson says his goal each day remains the same.

“Every day you just want to try and do the best job you can do whatever you’re covering,” said Johnson. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a youth league game, a high school game or a college game. You just want to give your best effort every day and every story is important to someone. So, you know every time you write a story you try to do your best job with it.”

Johnson will be recognized as one of the 50 legends at the Alabama Sports Writers Association 50th Anniversary celebration on June 12.

