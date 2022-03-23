Deputies: Two bodies found, deaths appear connected

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two deaths in Bay County could be connected, according to deputies.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were notified Wednesday morning of a social media post that held information about a possible crime.

Investigators say around 7 a.m. a body was found inside a vehicle on the south side of the west end of the Hathaway Bridge at a boat ramp. They say the body had a gunshot wound that could have been self-inflicted.

They say shortly after this call, another body was found at a home in Bay County.

Deputies believe the deaths are connected. The identification of the bodies is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

