Cars stall in flooding in Jefferson County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Flooding caused issues for drivers Tuesday night following storms across Alabama.

Several cars stalled in different parts of Jefferson County.

At least two cars got caught in floodwaters on Rosedale Drive in the Homewood area.

NWS Birmingham also reported water rescues along Highway 31 in Hoover.

Our crews found Hoover Police patrol vehicles checking out rain-slicked roads off Highway 31 near Pelham Parkway.

Flash flooding on parts of Highway 31 in Hoover

Center Point Fire officials confirmed four vehicles were stuck in floodwaters on Sweeney Hollow Road. People were pulled from the vehicles and they are all okay.

Fire officials said there was also heavy flooding on Polly Reed Road and Amberwood Drive.

Alabama State Troopers asked drivers to be especially careful about driving at night on wet roads and to always Turn Around Don’t Drown.

