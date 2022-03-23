Businesses looking to hire can still sign up for “WOW Varsity”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Businesses in need of employees will soon have the chance to recruit some bright young minds.

Next month, “Wow Varsity” is hosting several hiring events for high school seniors in the Wiregrass.

This will be the third-year seniors can attend and get hired on the spot for a part-time, full time, seasonal position or even an internship.

The first event of seven will be held at Dothan High on April 5th.

Many businesses have already jumped on the opportunity to participate and fill their openings, but it’s not too late to sign up.

“It is just a primary opportunity for these students to plug in, and they’re excited about it, and the businesses are excited about it especially now because the work force, there’s some gaps in there, and so they are looking for these students to help fill those gaps,” explains Melanie Hill, Program Manager for Southeast Alabama Works.

There are limited spots available so if you’re a business looking to participate, you’ll need to act fast.

Reach out to Melanie Hill if interested at melanieboydhill@gmail.com

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.