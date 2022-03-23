Body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eufaula police say the body of a 12-year-old boy was found in Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening.
Police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. reporting a backpack was seen floating in the water near the Barbour Creek boat ramp dock. Authorities started an extensive search and rescue operation on the water and the land surrounding the lake.
According to police, the child’s body was discovered at 7:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead by Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman. An autopsy has been ordered.
No further information has been released.
