An arrest has been made in a January high speed chase in Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville Police Department made an arrest Wednesday morning in connection to a January 5th multi-county high speed chase.

Andrea Collins, 45, of Enterprise has been arrested after being released from the hospital after she lead police on a chase from Daleville to Enterprise. Collins has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude and auto theft.

Calls came in that Collins was threatening people with a knife in a grocery store parking lot that evening. After leaving the scene, she proceeded to steal a Clayhatachee police cruiser initiating the high speed chase. Collins crashed into a ditch and has since been hospitalized.

She is currently booked in the Dale County jail.

