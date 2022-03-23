ALEA launches ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Troopers are sending a warning to “Think Smart Before You Start.” The new campaign encourages us to drive a little safer as we enter the spring and summer seasons.

Until the end of May, troopers will be honing in their efforts on traffic violations that frequently contribute to crashes that result in injury and in some cases death. That means they’ll be paying special attention, and cracking down on speeding violations, following too closely, impaired drivers and making improper lane changes as well as those not wearing seat belts and children who are unrestrained.

“This is one of the busiest times of the year, particularly for families that are participating in spring break or end of the school year functions,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “For high school and college students these events can be considered a rite of passage, in many instances, this could be the first time traveling without their parent or chaperones. We certainly encourage everyone to think smart before you start and fully understand that the choices and decisions you make while behind the wheel can affect your life as well as the lives of others. There is never a right time to do the wrong thing, everyone must obey and follow all laws when operating motor vehicles on Alabama’s roadways.”

One of the many goals of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is to prevent crashes in order to save lives, Secretary Taylor said.

“All we ask is that everyone “Think Smart Before You Start,” Taylor added.

ALEA released these Spring Safety Tips:

Safety first! Review the law and discuss safety before your teens make plans for spring break, prom, or graduation; and be sure you are aware of the route they will take, estimated arrival times, etc. Buckle Up – no matter how short the trip. Everyone in the vehicle must buckle up. Cell phones down. The driver must forget all distractions and focus on driving. Obey the law. The driver must follow speed limits, do not follow too closely, do not make illegal lane changes, use the left lane for passing and move over for emergency vehicles. No DUI! Hand over the keys if you are under the influence of alcohol or drugs. (Did you know over-the-counter and prescription drugs can have the same effect as alcoholic beverages?) Have the conversation. Parents take the opportunity to share with their children how the consequences of their decisions can affect not only their lives but the lives of others, “never a right time to do the wrong thing.” Monitor your teens if alcoholic beverages are around, particularly during prom and graduation seasons.

Prior to the prom and/or graduation gatherings, officials say you should remind teens not to accept rides from anyone who is under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Discuss a Plan B should this occur, whether it is to call home for a ride or to call a ride-share service.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.