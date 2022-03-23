Advertisement

2 injured in Tuesday evening Troy shooting

Troy police responded to the 300 block of North Knox Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they...
Troy police responded to the 300 block of North Knox Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department and Pike County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help solving a double-shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 300 block of North Knox Street around 6:30 p.m. where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both, identified only as “subjects” in their mid-20s, were transported to area hospitals.

One has since been released while the other was taken to a Montgomery hospital for additional treatment.

No other details, including a motive or possible suspect/s, have been released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Taylor
Dothan police make arrest in DFD fentanyl heist
36-year-old Dothan resident William Shane Parker was found guilty in the murder of Raul Guillen.
Porn star: Houston County man is a killer
Eufaula police said a 911 call was made at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday reporting a backpack was seen...
Coroner identifies body of 12-year-old found in Lake Eufaula
Train crashes into car in Dale County, person injured
Train crashes into car in Dale County, person injured
UPDATE: 12-year-old ID’d after body found in Lake Eufaula

Latest News

Jesse Taylor
Fire medic charged with painkiller theft not qualified for diversion program
Tips on how to get out of living paycheck to paycheck
Businesses looking to hire can still sign up for “WOW Varsity”
Businesses looking to hire can still sign up for “WOW Varsity”
Arrest made in January high-speed chase
Arrest made in January high-speed chase
High grocery store prices impact lower- and middle-class families
High grocery store prices impact lower- and middle-class families