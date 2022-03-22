Woman in Enterprise dispute convicted of manslaughter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A jury on Monday found an Enterprise woman, who had been charged with murder, guilty of manslaughter, a less serious offense.

Erica Latoya Alexander, 36, shot Latosha Jones, 31, in the head during a 2019 confrontation in Enterprise.

Per testimony, the women had an ongoing argument involving a man, and before the shooting, Alexander posted a profanity-laden Facebook Live aimed at Jones.

Defense attorney Gary Dean Bradshaw claimed the shooting was self-defense and hoped for a not guilty verdict.

Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson and Assistant D.A. Mary Catherine Head prosecuted the case.

Alexander, to be sentenced later, faces 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.