Woman in Enterprise dispute convicted of manslaughter

Erica Latoya Alexander
Erica Latoya Alexander(jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A jury on Monday found an Enterprise woman, who had been charged with murder, guilty of manslaughter, a less serious offense.

Erica Latoya Alexander, 36, shot Latosha Jones, 31, in the head during a 2019 confrontation in Enterprise.

Per testimony, the women had an ongoing argument involving a man, and before the shooting, Alexander posted a profanity-laden Facebook Live aimed at Jones.

Defense attorney Gary Dean Bradshaw claimed the shooting was self-defense and hoped for a not guilty verdict.

Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson and Assistant D.A. Mary Catherine Head prosecuted the case.

Alexander, to be sentenced later, faces 20 years in prison.

