Wiregrass man ejected in car crash on road to recovery

By Anthony Thomas
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hunter Starling was ejected from his vehicle during a crash Saturday night in Dothan, and now he’s on a road to recovery from the injuries.

Starling was treated for his injuries during surgery at Sacred Health in Pensacola on Monday evening shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Starling’s mother explained in a Facebook post that both of her son’s bones in his arm were broken during the crash.

“The radius was broken just above the plate that was installed in 2018 from a football injury,” said Shannon Starling, Hunter Starling’s mother. “The ulna broke in 2 places causing some bone loss.”

According to Shannon Starling, the surgeons at the Florida hospital claim that if Hunter has any issues with a range of motion or rotation after healing, there’s a possibility another surgery could take place.

The purpose of the possible surgery would be to shorten the radius to improve the problem.

“Otherwise, pain and swelling from such an extensive surgery today is the only anticipated issue,” said Shannon Starling, Hunter Starling’s mother. “The wound from where the bone pierced through the skin was closed and all looks good at this time.”

The family has organized a GoFundMe page to assist with expenses as Hunter travels the road to recovery.

