Upcoming median closure - Woodburn Drive

Median Closure along Hwy 84.
Median Closure along Hwy 84.(WCAX)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A median on Hwy 84 at Woodburn Drive will be closed for storm drainage and other construction, according to the City of Dothan. The construction will begin Monday, March 28th from 9am until 4pm.

This closure will cause no through traffic on Woodburn Drive at Main Street, allowing for only right turns onto Main Street. Drivers will not be able to make left turns from Woodburn Drive onto Hwy 84 West.

The median closure will take place daily and is predicted to be completed by the end of the week, weather permitting.

