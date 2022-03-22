Turning Stormy Early Wednesday

SYNOPSIS – A round of showers and thunderstorms is on track for the overnight, especially in the window from 2-8 am, from west-to-east. Isolated tornadoes and gusty winds appear to be the main severe threats. We’ll turn drier as the morning progresses, with great weather for the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms developing late, some strong. Low near 66°. Winds S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Early showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High near 74°. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers southeast. Low near 52°. Winds SW/NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Sunny. Low: 52° High: 70° 5%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 71° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 45° High: 71° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 41° High: 68° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 78° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 20 kts. Seas offshore 6-8 feet.

